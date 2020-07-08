Researchers say there were lower levels of every major air pollutant in Beijing during the pandemic lockdown – except for ozone. Photo: AFP
Pollution chokes China’s capital despite lockdown cuts in traffic: study
- Factories were closed and cars stayed off the road but particularly fine particles persisted in the air
- Researchers say the haze could be the result of higher ozone levels but more work needs to be done to find out why
