Plague bacteria Yersinia pestis. Illustration: Shutterstock Images
Herdsman diagnosed with bubonic plague bacteria as Inner Mongolia reports three sites infected

  • Health authorities say all sites have been treated and disinfected and there is little chance of the disease causing an epidemic
  • Tourism leaders urges tourists to consider Inner Mongolia grasslands as a destination, being far from the affected sites
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:16pm, 8 Jul, 2020

