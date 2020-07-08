Plague bacteria Yersinia pestis. Illustration: Shutterstock Images
Herdsman diagnosed with bubonic plague bacteria as Inner Mongolia reports three sites infected
- Health authorities say all sites have been treated and disinfected and there is little chance of the disease causing an epidemic
- Tourism leaders urges tourists to consider Inner Mongolia grasslands as a destination, being far from the affected sites
