An international inquiry is likely to start in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO team heading to China as politics weigh on search for Covid-19 origin

  • They will meet officials from Chinese science and technology ministry and National Health Commission this weekend
  • Talks will be a precursor to international inquiry that has been a point of contention
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Jul, 2020

