An international inquiry is likely to start in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO team heading to China as politics weigh on search for Covid-19 origin
- They will meet officials from Chinese science and technology ministry and National Health Commission this weekend
- Talks will be a precursor to international inquiry that has been a point of contention
