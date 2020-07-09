US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock
Tuberculosis vaccine may play role in reducing Covid-19 death rate, study says
- US researchers compared data across the globe, finding places where people were inoculated against TB had lower mortality rates
- Findings are preliminary, and it is not clear why, but they suggest BCG could ‘train’ a child’s innate immune response
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock