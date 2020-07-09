US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: ShutterstockUS researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock
US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Tuberculosis vaccine may play role in reducing Covid-19 death rate, study says

  • US researchers compared data across the globe, finding places where people were inoculated against TB had lower mortality rates
  • Findings are preliminary, and it is not clear why, but they suggest BCG could ‘train’ a child’s innate immune response
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:05pm, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: ShutterstockUS researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock
US researchers made the TB vaccine link after comparing data on Covid-19 mortality rates, but caution that the results are preliminary. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE