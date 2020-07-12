Officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon SongOfficials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon Song
Officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Science

Scientists hope WHO China visit will throw light on early Covid-19 probes

  • Questions remain for many international experts about initial Chinese investigations into origins of the new coronavirus
  • World Health Organisation investigators to lay the groundwork for mission to trace animal roots of deadly pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:34pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon SongOfficials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon Song
Officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan moved quickly to close the market linked to the earliest cases of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE