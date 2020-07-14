Watching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: HandoutWatching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: Handout
Watching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Voles get a brain boost from eating their own poo – how can we gain the same benefits without the gross factor?

  • Many animal species eat their own waste but the reasons behind it are not well understood
  • Research led by Chinese scientist suggests there may be a way for humans to get the same healing effects without having to resort to coprophagy
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:24am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Watching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: HandoutWatching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: Handout
Watching the behaviour of the Brandt’s vole has helped scientists better understand the connection between diet, waste recycling by animals and health. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE