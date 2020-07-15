Researchers led by a professor in the Netherlands report that they might have found an important clue that may answer why immunoglobulin G appears only when patients are ill enough to be admitted to ICU. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus antibodies may not help with cure, after Dutch study sees harmful effect in ICU patients
- The blood from seriously ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators was found by researchers to be highly inflammatory and harmful to the body
- Chinese epidemiologist says scientists cannot put all their bets on antibodies to control virus
Topic | Disease
Researchers led by a professor in the Netherlands report that they might have found an important clue that may answer why immunoglobulin G appears only when patients are ill enough to be admitted to ICU. Photo: AFP