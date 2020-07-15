A lander is put through its hovering-and-obstacle avoidance paces in a test for China’s Mars mission at a test facility in Huailai, Hebei province, late last year. Photo: Reuters
China readies to send space probe on Tianwen-1 mission to Mars
- The lift-off date remains secret but China has previously said July and this summer offers ideal conditions
- Despite pandemic disruptions, three international spacecraft expected to head for the red planet by the end of August
