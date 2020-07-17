Medical workers examine a CAT scan to assess the condition of a suspected coronavirus patient in Wuhan, Hubei province, in February. Photo: ReutersMedical workers examine a CAT scan to assess the condition of a suspected coronavirus patient in Wuhan, Hubei province, in February. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Chinese team uses AI and CAT scans to try to detect Covid-19 earlier

  • Team led by top infectious disease expert Li Lanjuan says tool is more than 86 per cent accurate in classifying cases
  • Technology aims pick up pathogen that can be missed in swab tests
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:26pm, 17 Jul, 2020

