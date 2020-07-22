Students in masks head to their graduation ceremony at a football field in Indiana. Photo: AP
First statewide coronavirus study in US shows infections much higher than official figures
- Survey finds 2.8 per cent of Indiana residents aged 12 and over were infected in late April, 10 times official figures
- Infection rate lower than a cruise ship but consistent with extrapolated statistics in China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
