Swab tests can take hours to analyse, but it is claimed a new technique could speed that up. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 tests could be done faster using Chinese researchers’ new technique, US university says
- There is significant room to speed up coronavirus testing, Virginia Tech says after Chinese-led work on biosensing
- Method allows sample droplets to be ready for testing within minutes, whereas that takes hours during swab testing
Topic | Coronavirus China
Swab tests can take hours to analyse, but it is claimed a new technique could speed that up. Photo: Reuters