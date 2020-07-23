The Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: Xinhua
China launches first mission to Mars
- If successful, the Tianwen-1 is expected to explore Mars for over three months
- Nine years ago, the country launched a probe in collaboration with Russia that got stranded in orbit
Topic | Space
