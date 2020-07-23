The Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: XinhuaThe Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: Xinhua
The Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China launches first mission to Mars

  • If successful, the Tianwen-1 is expected to explore Mars for over three months
  • Nine years ago, the country launched a probe in collaboration with Russia that got stranded in orbit
Topic |   Space
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:11pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: XinhuaThe Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: Xinhua
The Long March-5 rocket was used to send China’s Tianwen-1 probe to Mars on Thursday, a major moment in China’s space history. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE