Coronavirus: Chinese pharmaceutical firm says Covid-19 vaccine may be ready this year

  • SinoPharm is one of dozens of firms developing vaccine candidates to curb global pandemic that has claimed over 630,000 lives
  • China pledges US$1 billion loan to help Latin American and Caribbean countries access vaccine when available
Echo Xie
Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Jul, 2020

