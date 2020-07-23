The chairman of SinoPharm said phase three clinical trials of its vaccine candidate began in June. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese pharmaceutical firm says Covid-19 vaccine may be ready this year
- SinoPharm is one of dozens of firms developing vaccine candidates to curb global pandemic that has claimed over 630,000 lives
- China pledges US$1 billion loan to help Latin American and Caribbean countries access vaccine when available
Topic | Coronavirus China
The chairman of SinoPharm said phase three clinical trials of its vaccine candidate began in June. Photo: Xinhua