An electron microscope image shows the new coronavirus in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells. The virus is believed to have passed into humans from bats, possibly through an intermediary animal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: top scientists push for ‘quantum leap’ in bat virus research to avoid new pandemic
- Warnings about the risks of bat coronaviruses causing human disease have gone unheeded for years, researchers write in journal article
- ‘Important research that has languished, been underfunded or discontinued should be greatly expanded to deal with the urgency of the situation,’ they say
