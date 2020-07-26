The bat virus that was studied in a Wuhan lab was the closest known cousin to Sars-CoV-2. Photo: ShutterstockThe bat virus that was studied in a Wuhan lab was the closest known cousin to Sars-CoV-2. Photo: Shutterstock
Donald Trump’s ‘Chinese lab’ theory may be weakened by FDA’s bat coronavirus discovery

  • Gene from Sars-CoV-2 may reduce bat coronavirus’ ability to enter a host cell, study finds
  • Theory cited by the president and Mike Pompeo suggested Covid-19 was linked to a Wuhan laboratory where a bat virus was studied
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 26 Jul, 2020

