China’s ‘bat woman’ calls for Donald Trump to apologise over claim coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab

  • Shi Zhengli tells Science magazine that US President should say sorry for linking the research institute to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Researcher also hits out at US government for stopping funding of joint project with New York-based EcoHealth Alliance
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:09pm, 25 Jul, 2020

Shi Zhengli had been working with US scientists before funding was stopped. Photo: CGTN
