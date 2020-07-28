A woman walks past by a graffiti depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and viruses in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Reuters
Most Brazilian coronavirus strains had origins in Europe, study finds
- Researchers from Brazil and UK find 75pc of strains in country can be genetically traced to three groups from Europe
- President Jair Bolsonaro has faced heavy criticism for downplaying risk from Covid-19 after it was first detected in China late last year
