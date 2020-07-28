A section of the Yellow River in Haidong, Qinghai province. The river may be the clearest it has been in centuries. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Yellow River may be the clearest it’s been in 500 years, scientists say
- Study finds there has been a sharp reduction in run-off and sediment in recent decades that is ‘unprecedented over the past five centuries’
- They say a change in the cycle is a result of less rainfall in the region and human activities like irrigation and tree-planting that use a lot of water
Topic | China science
A section of the Yellow River in Haidong, Qinghai province. The river may be the clearest it has been in centuries. Photo: Xinhua