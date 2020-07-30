A woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpaA woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
A woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Covid-19 vaccine success to hinge on global immunisation programme

  • Most of the world’s people need to be inoculated to achieve ‘herd immunity’ to significantly slow or stop transmission, experts say
  • ‘Worst case scenario is vaccine nationalism, where countries take a me first or me only attitude,’ health professor says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpaA woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
A woman takes part in a Covid-19 vaccine trial in the central China city of Wuhan in April. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE