Thirty-five nations are collaborating on the ITER energy project. Photo AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping praises ITER nuclear fusion experiment
- Nation ‘willing to continue to increase scientific exchange and cooperation with all parties to jointly make key breakthroughs’, leader says as assembly of experimental facility starts in France
- Once completed, scientists hope the project will be able replicate the fusion process that happens inside stars
Topic | Energy
