The World Health Organisation’s handling of the pandemic has led some to suggest it is in need of reform. Photo: Reuters
WHO still dogged by critics, six months after declaring coronavirus emergency
- Some argue countries’ ability to respond to the virus was impeded by the WHO being too slow to declare a public health emergency and a pandemic
- The organisation has also been accused of being too late with its advice about masks and human-to-human transmission
