Vaccine race: ‘unprecedented’ momentum and questions for deliberately infecting volunteers with Covid-19

  • Scientists are debating whether the rewards of human challenge trials are worth the risks
  • Lack of proven treatment for the disease creates ethical issues for those considering the strategy
Josephine Ma
Updated: 12:21pm, 31 Jul, 2020

