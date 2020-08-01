The Mount Hua pine is native to China and can survive in harsh conditions. Photo: Getty Images
Botanists may have worked out why pine trees suddenly died across China in the 1970s
- Reforestation campaign during the Cultural Revolution ended in disaster, and the cause has never been found
- But a new study has discovered that the native species has three lineages, and they’re not suited to the same environments
Topic | China science
The Mount Hua pine is native to China and can survive in harsh conditions. Photo: Getty Images