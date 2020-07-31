General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon SongGeneral Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Science

China’s BeiDou set to show the way as Xi Jinping commissions rival to America’s GPS

  • Completion of 30-satellite constellation marks a key milestone in country’s efforts to become a space power, vice-chairman of Central Military Commission says
  • BeiDou’s developers say system has three times the accuracy of GPS
Topic |   China technology
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon SongGeneral Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE