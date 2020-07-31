General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised BeiDou’s developers for hitting their target six months ahead of schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Song
China’s BeiDou set to show the way as Xi Jinping commissions rival to America’s GPS
- Completion of 30-satellite constellation marks a key milestone in country’s efforts to become a space power, vice-chairman of Central Military Commission says
- BeiDou’s developers say system has three times the accuracy of GPS
Topic | China technology
