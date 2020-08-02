Signs of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: ShutterstockSigns of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
Signs of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Does the ghost of a conflict lie at the bottom of a Tibetan lake?

  • Chinese researchers say sediment samples may show signs of a battle with the British army in the area more than a century ago
  • ‘Unusual’ spikes in the presence of certain metals may point the use of modern weapons but more study needed, they say
Topic |   Tibet
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:22am, 2 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Signs of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: ShutterstockSigns of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
Signs of conflict on the Tibetan Plateau more than a century ago could lie lake sediment samples, Chinese researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE