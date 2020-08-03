The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP
China promises state support to keep BeiDou satellite system at cutting edge
- Beijing will continue to encourage development of components for home-grown global positioning system
- More than 500 key components ‘100 per cent made in China’ as self-reliance and conquering of technology celebrated
Topic | US-China decoupling
The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP