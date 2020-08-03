The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: APThe Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP
The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP
China /  Science

China promises state support to keep BeiDou satellite system at cutting edge

  • Beijing will continue to encourage development of components for home-grown global positioning system
  • More than 500 key components ‘100 per cent made in China’ as self-reliance and conquering of technology celebrated
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: APThe Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP
The Chinese BeiDou satellite positioning system expands China’s global footprint. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE