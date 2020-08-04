China’s diplomats say vaccines developed in China will be a “global public good”. Photo: AFPChina’s diplomats say vaccines developed in China will be a “global public good”. Photo: AFP
China’s diplomats say vaccines developed in China will be a “global public good”. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China positions itself for ‘vaccine diplomacy’ push to fight Covid-19

  • Beijing is offering loans and priority access to developing countries for vaccinations as they move to large-scale trials
  • As richer nations scramble for early doses manufacturing constraints likely to cause shortages for years
Topic |   Disease
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 1:57pm, 4 Aug, 2020

