Early cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19
- WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections
- Investigators will examine the first cases identified in Wuhan to try to track the animal source of the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
