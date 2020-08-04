Early cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon SongEarly cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Early cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China /  Science

Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19

  • WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections
  • Investigators will examine the first cases identified in Wuhan to try to track the animal source of the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:58pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Early cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon SongEarly cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Early cases of coronavirus in Hubei province will be re-examined by a team of international investigators, led by the World Health Organisation. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE