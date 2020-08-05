Italian researchers have found little difference between the various strains of the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
No sign of big mutations in coronavirus strains, study finds
- Italian researchers say there is little difference between the varieties circulating worldwide but monitoring should continue
- Results bolster prospects for a vaccine to fight the pathogen, co-author says
