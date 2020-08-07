Diners feast at a massive crayfish banquet in Xuyi, Jiangsu province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s crayfish boom is eating into food security, study warns

  • Appetite for crustacean is encouraging farmers to give more land over to the industry and permanently flood fields, leaving less land for winter crops, researchers say
  • Practice has proved a popular poverty alleviation effort, with incentives from local governments
Matt Ho
7 Aug, 2020

