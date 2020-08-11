The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan city was a common denominator in early cases of the new coronavirus. World Health Organisation research into the origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 will start in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
WHO will start its investigation into coronavirus origins in Wuhan but says case zero may be elsewhere
- An open mind is essential when trying to find the point the virus jumped the species barrier, says WHO’s Michael Ryan
- Wuhan Institute of Virology director says virus sequence collected from Yunnan cave was decades away in evolution from Sars-CoV-2
