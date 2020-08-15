A Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinese scientists produced a robust immune response in early stage testing, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese inactivated vaccine candidate produces immune response, study shows
- But whether it can protect individuals against Covid-19 ‘remains unknown’, authors say
- Product developed by Sinopharm and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products
