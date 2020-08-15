China has laid out its criteria for approving Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Chinese regulator says vaccines must have 50 per cent efficacy, give 6 months’ immunity

  • Products that meet the efficacy standard but have not completed their testing may also be used in emergencies, Chinese Centre for Drug Evaluation says
  • Four Chinese vaccine candidates are undergoing clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia
Josephine Ma
Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Aug, 2020

