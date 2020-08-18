Several potential Covid-19 vaccines, including Chinese candidates, are in their final stage of human trials. Photo: AFP
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

Josephine Ma

If experimental Covid-19 vaccines fail, will we accept that outcome?

  • High hopes and large sums are invested in vaccines being approved and proving successful, but this is far from guaranteed
  • With several vaccine candidates in their final stage of human trials, there are several hurdles still to be negotiated
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Several potential Covid-19 vaccines, including Chinese candidates, are in their final stage of human trials. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE