Phase 3 trials usually involve thousands of volunteers to test the efficacy and broader safety of the vaccine candidate. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Peru and Morocco to start phase 3 trials of two Chinese vaccine hopefuls

  • Candidates developed by state-owned China National Biotec Group are already being tested in Abu Dhabi, and will also be trialled in Bahrain
  • Expert says conducting the trials across multiple locations will speed up the process
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Aug, 2020

