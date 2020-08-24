A woman walks along the Jersey City waterfront with the New York City skyline in the background in April. The White House declared the pandemic a national emergency on March 13. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: modelling suggests over 100,000 infected in US by the time emergency was declared on March 13
- University of Notre Dame team estimates the 1,514 Covid-19 case number in America on March 12 was 1.3 per cent of the estimated actual cases
- The US researchers used testing data from countries such as South Korea, Singapore and China to create mathematical modelling
