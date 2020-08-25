In the latest targeting of US-based academics for receiving benefits from China, the US Justice Department has announced the arrest of a Texas A&M professor for allegedly hiding his paid participation in a Chinese government talent recruitment programme while conducting scientific research for Nasa. Photo: AFP
US charges researcher linked to China’s talent programme with false statements and wire fraud
- Zhengdong Cheng, 53, a Texas A&M professor, was arrested Sunday for hiding such ties while conducting scientific research for Nasa
- The case is the latest targeting US-based academics for receiving benefits from China without telling their universities or the government
Topic | Espionage
