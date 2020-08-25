A Covid-19 patient is treated at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in February. Experts say the public health systems of many countries have been overwhelmed and they have little capacity to deal with TB. Photo: AFP
As world grapples with Covid-19 pandemic, tuberculosis is having a resurgence
- Public health experts warn the deadly infectious disease is silently spreading and claiming more lives
- Resources have been diverted for Covid-19 and systems are overwhelmed, while lockdowns make it harder to get diagnosed and treated for TB
A Covid-19 patient is treated at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in February. Experts say the public health systems of many countries have been overwhelmed and they have little capacity to deal with TB. Photo: AFP