The moment when the fetus sends its first nerve signals

  • Chinese researchers say nerve impulses begin around the 24th week in utero as some genes are switched on
  • Study could point a way to treat some brain diseases and fills in details about fetal development, scientists say
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:23pm, 26 Aug, 2020

