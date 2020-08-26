Nerve impulses start to appear in fetal brain cells around the 24-week mark, according to a new Chinese study. Photo: Shutterstock
The moment when the fetus sends its first nerve signals
- Chinese researchers say nerve impulses begin around the 24th week in utero as some genes are switched on
- Study could point a way to treat some brain diseases and fills in details about fetal development, scientists say
Topic | China science
