Kansas State University researchers say the study “clearly demonstrates” that the virus survives longer in spring and autumn than it does in summer. Photo: AP
Coronavirus may survive on outdoor surfaces for longer in autumn, US study suggests

  • Researchers find it could linger for up to a week outside in lower temperatures and humidity – more than the one to three days in summer
  • That could ‘potentially contribute to new outbreaks’ in northern hemisphere, they warn in non-peer-reviewed paper

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:33pm, 31 Aug, 2020

