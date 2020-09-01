Shoppers in Toronto wear face masks while carrying groceries. Surveyed Canadians said some of their new pandemic habits may stick with them long after the coronavirus crisis is over. Photo: NurPhoto via AFP
The pandemic has changed shoppers’ behaviour and heightened cleanliness anxiety, Canadian study finds
- Focus groups reveal scrupulous cleaning rituals when bringing goods into the home, with some new habits raising the alarm for researchers
- Scientists have questioned whether the risk of virus transmission via packaging and surfaces may be exaggerated
Topic | Coronavirus China
Shoppers in Toronto wear face masks while carrying groceries. Surveyed Canadians said some of their new pandemic habits may stick with them long after the coronavirus crisis is over. Photo: NurPhoto via AFP