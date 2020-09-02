People arrive at Wuhan railway station on Wednesday. The new virus was first reported in the central Chinese city late last year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus death rate may be as bad – or worse – than for Spanish flu pandemic
- Chinese and US researchers have come up with an estimate of 4.54 per cent using new data and modelling based on the initial outbreak in Wuhan
- That compares to estimates ranging from 1.61 to 1.98 per cent for the influenza virus over a century ago
Topic | Coronavirus China
