The coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFPThe coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFP
The coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Japan’s suicide rate has fallen in the pandemic and less work and financial stress may be factors, study suggests

  • Number of people who took their own lives from February to June was down 13.5 per cent from the average for that time, according to researchers
  • They say reduced working hours and government support may have eased pressure and contributed to the decrease

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFPThe coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFP
The coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE