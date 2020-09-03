The coronavirus pandemic has reduced working hours in Japan by 10 to 20 per cent, according to the study. Photo: AFP
Japan’s suicide rate has fallen in the pandemic and less work and financial stress may be factors, study suggests
- Number of people who took their own lives from February to June was down 13.5 per cent from the average for that time, according to researchers
- They say reduced working hours and government support may have eased pressure and contributed to the decrease
