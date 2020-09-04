Much is still unknown about how the coronavirus affects children. Photo: EPA-EFE
Children could carry coronavirus for longer than previously thought, US study says
- Analysis of records from Washington hospital finds the median time to test negative is 25 days, while other research has suggested it’s 20 days for adults
- But it’s not clear if they are still passing on the virus as they recover, since the positive result could be caused by gene fragments
Topic | Coronavirus China
Much is still unknown about how the coronavirus affects children. Photo: EPA-EFE