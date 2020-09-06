A 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFPA 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFP
A 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China hails ‘key breakthroughs’ as reusable spacecraft returns safely to Earth

  • Experimental vessel lands safely after spending two days orbiting the planet
  • Details of craft remain secret, but one source has hinted that it may act like the US X-37B space plane

Topic |   Space
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:58pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFPA 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFP
A 2016 launch from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert. Details of the new vessel remain secret. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE