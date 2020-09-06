Yin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: HandoutYin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Yin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Chinese drug firm Sinovac says thousands of employees and their families have been given its Covid-19 vaccine

  • Company says almost all those offered CoronaVac under the country’s emergency use scheme agreed to receive the injections
  • Chief executive Yin Weidong says he expects the drug to be approved as early as the end of the year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo RuiOrange Wang
Guo Rui in Guangzhou and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:10pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Yin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: HandoutYin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Yin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE