Yin Weidong, chief executive officer of Sinovac, at a trade fair in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Chinese drug firm Sinovac says thousands of employees and their families have been given its Covid-19 vaccine
- Company says almost all those offered CoronaVac under the country’s emergency use scheme agreed to receive the injections
- Chief executive Yin Weidong says he expects the drug to be approved as early as the end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
