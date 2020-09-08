Scientists in China found that the coronavirus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days. Photo: ShutterstockScientists in China found that the coronavirus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus on chilled salmon may be infectious for over a week

  • The non-peer reviewed paper suggests that refrigerated salmon could be a source of international transmission
  • China imported between 40,000 to 100,000 tonnes of the fish before the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:20pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Scientists in China found that the coronavirus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days. Photo: ShutterstockScientists in China found that the coronavirus can survive on chilled salmon for up to eight days. Photo: Shutterstock
