Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: APClinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP
Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Explainer |
Coronavirus: what does suspension of Oxford-AstraZeneca trials tell us about vaccine development?

  • Independent committee must investigate any possible link between participant’s unexplained illness and the trial vaccine
  • Thousands have received test vaccine and the company plans to enrol up to 50,000 volunteers worldwide for the last stage of trials

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:30am, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: APClinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP
Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE