Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Coronavirus: what does suspension of Oxford-AstraZeneca trials tell us about vaccine development?
- Independent committee must investigate any possible link between participant’s unexplained illness and the trial vaccine
- Thousands have received test vaccine and the company plans to enrol up to 50,000 volunteers worldwide for the last stage of trials
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been suspended after a participant was found to be ill. Photo: AP