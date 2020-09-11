Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: ShutterstockConcerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock
Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus: scientists find collision of pandemic and flu doubles Covid-19 transmission

  • Decline of new cases after first wave was caused by lockdown and social distancing but also the end of flu season, find European researchers
  • Medical experts in both China and the US urge citizens to get flu vaccination before the northern winter hits

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: ShutterstockConcerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock
Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE