Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: scientists find collision of pandemic and flu doubles Covid-19 transmission
- Decline of new cases after first wave was caused by lockdown and social distancing but also the end of flu season, find European researchers
- Medical experts in both China and the US urge citizens to get flu vaccination before the northern winter hits
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Concerns are growing that a second wave of Covid-19 may hit the northern hemisphere this autumn. Photo: Shutterstock