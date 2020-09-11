Physicist Pan Jianwei has led the development of the world’s first quantum satellite and the construction of the longest quantum communication network from Beijing to Shanghai. Now, his team cautiously claims quantum supremacy. Photo: ShutterstockPhysicist Pan Jianwei has led the development of the world’s first quantum satellite and the construction of the longest quantum communication network from Beijing to Shanghai. Now, his team cautiously claims quantum supremacy. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

China claims quantum leap with machine declared a million times greater than Google’s Sycamore

  • Physicist Pan Jianwei says his team achieved quantum supremacy but ‘further verification’ is necessary
  • Pan’s team has received generous and consistent financial support from the Chinese government

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Sep, 2020

